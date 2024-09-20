'Manchester City and Arsenal have to deliver perfection if they want to dethrone Chelsea - they’re going to start like a train': WSL legend Izzy Christiansen gives her verdict on the Women's Super League season

By
published

The Women's Super League kicks off tonight - and it's bad news for Arsenal and Manchester City, as Izzy Christiansen thinks Chelsea are going to pick up where they left off

BBC Euro 2024 Izzy Christiansen, Former Lioness &amp; Broadcaster during the Beyond Greatness Speaker Series on July 26, 2023 in Perth / Boorloo, Australia. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Izzy Christiansen has had her say on the WSL (Image credit: Getty Images)

WSL legend Izzy Christiansen believes Arsenal and Manchester City have to assume that Chelsea will be “perfect” if they are to end the holders' five-year grip on the Women’s Super League trophy.

Chelsea are entering a new era after long-term manager Emma Hayes departed at the end of last season to join the US women’s national team. She closed out her time at the club by winning a fifth consecutive WSL title – but new coach Sonia Bompastor arrives in England with an accomplished CV herself.

Jessy Parker Humphreys

Jessy Parker Humphreys is a freelance women's football writer. A Chelsea fan, Jessy has been following the women's game since being taken to the 2003/04 FA Cup final at Loftus Road and seeing Arsenal thrash Jessy's local side Charlton. Fortunately, Arsenal don't win quite as much as they used to – although Jessy hopes Charlton will also be back at the top of the women's game one day.