'Manchester City and Arsenal have to deliver perfection if they want to dethrone Chelsea - they’re going to start like a train': WSL legend Izzy Christiansen gives her verdict on the Women's Super League season

Izzy Christiansen has had her say on the WSL

WSL legend Izzy Christiansen believes Arsenal and Manchester City have to assume that Chelsea will be “perfect” if they are to end the holders' five-year grip on the Women’s Super League trophy.

Chelsea are entering a new era after long-term manager Emma Hayes departed at the end of last season to join the US women’s national team. She closed out her time at the club by winning a fifth consecutive WSL title – but new coach Sonia Bompastor arrives in England with an accomplished CV herself.

“From what I’ve seen and heard around Chelsea, I don’t think they’re going to need time to bed in with the new manager,” the former England and Manchester City midfielder told FFT. “I think they’re going to start like a train.”

Chelsea will only be beaten by 'a perfect season' - whether that's from Manchester City or Arsenal in the WSL

The Women’s Super League season begins tonight as Chelsea host Aston Villa before Manchester City visit Arsenal on Sunday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports. City are looking for redemption this season after losing the title on goal difference.

“Manchester City have to be where they were last season, but be slightly better. They have to deliver that perfect season, which they came so close to doing last season.

The pressure is on Arsenal and Manchester City to knock Chelsea off top spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Arsenal are an interesting one as well. There’s quite a bit of pressure on Jonas (Eidevall). He’s been backed significantly by the club in the last two to three seasons, in every transfer window, with players who suit his style of play.

“Everything feels at Arsenal like it's culminating towards a title-winning season, but they are going to have to contend with Chelsea, City, and possibly Manchester United.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United, meanwhile had a disappointing season last year. They finished fifth, behind Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, although they did win a first major trophy by beating Tottenham in the FA Cup final.

“The title needs to be a secondary aim to finishing third for United,” says Christiansen. “The minimum requirement for them has to be top three. I’m looking at their squad and thinking they have some really good players there. Everyone speaks about how big Manchester United is as a club. There is a level of expectation there.”

Manchester City need to be perfect to beat Chelsea, says Christiansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The challenge for Marc Skinner is to bring it all together. Make a team that’s really hard to beat and overturn the deficits they found themselves in last season.”

Sky Sports commentator Pien Meulensteen is looking forward to another season of the WSL.

“What I love about covering the WSL with the team we’ve got, is that it’s a really fun environment to be in,” she told FFT.

VIDEO Why Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

“When you look at the players that are coming into the WSL now, you’re getting superstars.

“We’re getting more fans coming in that don’t know much about women’s football but are starting to learn about the hype. I’m hoping that the people that are new to women’s football stick with the journey and enjoy what we are putting out on Sky Sports.”

Watch the Women's Super League fixtures this season on Sky and NOW, kicking off this Sunday with Arsenal vs Manchester City