Arsenal to land yet ANOTHER Manchester City star as summer spend continues - report

Arsenal are plotting yet another raid of Manchester City as their summer rebuild continues.

Mikel Arteta has informed the club that Aymeric Laporte is now his top defensive target, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as he hopes to pip Juventus to the Spanish international's signature. Laporte, 28, is said to have grown frustrated at Man City, after falling down Pep Guardiola's pecking order towards the end of last season.

Guardiola preferred the likes of Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji alongside the ever-reliable Ruben Dias during City's treble-winning campaign, with Laporte reduced to a bit-part role during the run-in. It is now believed Laporte has informed his boss that now is the right time for him to move on and find a new challenge.

Arsenal have been regular shoppers at Man City recently, having acquired both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus ahead of last season's title tilt. The Gunners ultimately fell short to City, owing to a lack of depth and experience at crucial moments.

One key reason felt to have cost Arsenal in their pursuit of the title was the loss of key defender William Saliba for a number of games towards the end of the campaign, and Arteta believes Laporte's presence could prevent the same kind of meltdown happening this coming season.

When selling Zinchenko and Jesus to Arsenal 12 months ago, however, City probably wouldn't have deemed the Londoners a genuine rival for the Premier League title. Yet that has now changed after the Gunners led the way for the majority of last season. Whether this would prevent the club from selling to them this time around remains to be seen.

Juventus have also expressed a strong interest in Laporte, who has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League at the Etihad, but it might be that the player would prefer to remain in England.

Arsenal are thought to be close to landing West Ham captain Declan Rice in a deal exceeding €110 million.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to join, Moises Caicedo is heavily linked, Xavi Simons is on the radar, Ivan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too.

Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.