Arsenal chasing 'the next Thierry Henry' in £100m deal, following previous talks: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are looking to bring in a top striker this summer, with one superstar compared to Thierry Henry an option up front

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to all-time scorer Thierry Henry prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to bring in a £100 million superstar compared to Thierry Henry.

Despite being the league's leaders in terms of goals scored this season, the Gunners have struggled up front. Kai Havertz has emerged as the first-choice striker up front for Mikel Arteta, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah suffering with injury and bad form between them.

