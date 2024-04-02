Arsenal chasing 'the next Thierry Henry' in £100m deal, following previous talks: report

Arsenal are looking to bring in a £100 million superstar compared to Thierry Henry.

Despite being the league's leaders in terms of goals scored this season, the Gunners have struggled up front. Kai Havertz has emerged as the first-choice striker up front for Mikel Arteta, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah suffering with injury and bad form between them.

With Jesus playing wide against Manchester City at the weekend, Arteta gave his clearest indication yet that he would rather see a more physical threat centrally – and he could get his wish this summer, in the form of a nine-figure signing.

Arsenal seemingly want to improve on Gabriel Jesus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Sun claims that Arsenal are to battle bitter foes Tottenham Hotspur for Swedish striker Alexander Isak amid worries at Newcastle United of keeping the right side of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Isak – who has frequently been compared with French legend Thierry Henry – joined the Magpies for a club record fee in August 2022 and has been a palpable hit in the northeast – but it's believed that Newcastle could be open to a sale. Bruno Guimaraes, for example, has a £100m release clause with the Toon believed to want to accept a similar fee for Isak.

Arsenal held talks with Isak mere months before he signed for Newcastle, but with the 24-year-old costing almost double what the north Londoners spent on Gabriel Jesus, Arteta and Co. seemingly couldn't justify the outlay on a Real Sociedad forward unproven in English football.

Alexander Isak has been excellent for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the rumours are likely to have some truth in them, however, Eddie Howe has reiterated his desire to keep Isak. In FourFourTwo's view, Isak is likely to be one of several options on Arsenal's radar – but the cost of having to potentially double Isak's reported £120,000-a-week wage, on top of a nine-figure transfer fee, may price him out of a move.

Isak is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt.

