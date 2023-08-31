Arsenal could hit the jackpot by selling forgotten star to Liverpool in shock transfer twist: report

Arsenal and Liverpool could be prepared to do late business with one another, in a move no one saw coming earlier

Arsenal and Liverpool may be about to negotiate a shock deal to conclude the transfer window.

The Gunners and the Reds don't often do business with one another, with the last move between the two being Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017. Arsenal actually upset Liverpool four years prior when they infamously triggered Luis Suarez's release clause with a £40 million + £1 bid.

Liverpool have reportedly since included an 'Anti-Arsenal' clause in Roberto Firmino's contract – but the pair appear to be ready to bury the hatchet if reports in France are to be believed. 

football.london reports that fringe player Albert Sambi Lokonga could be sold to Merseyside, citing reports in France over the Belgian's future.

The 23-year-old has not played for Arsenal since the FA Cup exit against Manchester City last season, where he was subsequently loaned to Crystal Palace to play under Patrick Vieira. The former Highbury captain was dismissed mere weeks later, however, and Lokonga failed to make an impressed under new boss, Roy Hodgson. 

VIDEO: Every Major Transfer That Could Happen On Deadline Day

According to Alex Crook, the chief football correspondent at talkSPORT, Lokonga is of interest to Brighton but he could be perfect for Liverpool. Having played as a No.6 and a No.8, he can dictate a game in midfield and gives good depth behind other midfielders.

Liverpool have bought Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer to reshape the middle of the park. 

As antoher positive for any deal, Liverpool might not have to pay too much money for the star, touted as the next Yaya Toure by former boss, Vincent Kompany, given that Arsenal are in a hurry to sell – but given that he cost around £15m when he joined, even £20m return could be enough to facilitate a new signing. 

Lokonga is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €15m.

