Arsenal dealt major blow, with Declan Rice in talks with Bayern Munich over move: report

Arsenal target Declan Rice is looking closer to leaving the Premier League, following talks with Thomas Tuchel.

The Gunners have made the West Ham United captain their priority signing this summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to improve his midfield. Thomas Partey has been playing as a right-back of late with depth thin across the team: Jorginho's deal ends in a year, Albert Sambi Lokonga is out on loan and both Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe have struggled for minutes and consistency.

Key Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is also set to leave this summer. The Swiss star scored two goals in what seems certain to be his final appearance for the north Londoners at the weekend, with a move to Bayer Leverkusen imminent.

Granit Xhaka signed off with two goals for Arsenal in what seems like his final appearance (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With Arteta particularly keen on Rice to strengthen his midfield – either from a No.6 or a No.8 role – Arsenal face huge competition for the England international's signature. Now, Bayern Munich have entered the race, too.

According to Sky Germany, Thomas Tuchel has spoken directly to Rice about a move to Bavaria, while the Mirror reports that Die Roten will intensify their efforts to sign the 24-year-old with a £95 million bid.

Manchester United are also believed to be a major suitor for Rice – and the Hammers will no doubt be keen on a bidding war that pushes the price up for their biggest asset.

West Ham will probably be hoping to rake in a nine-figure fee for their captain, despite his contract nearing conclusion.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has previously claimed that Declan Rice could be a £100m player (Image credit: Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

West Ham are looking to a Europa Conference League final this week, with Rice's future likely to be decided after that.

The midfielder is valued at around €80m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.