Arsenal dealt major blow, with Declan Rice in talks with Bayern Munich over move: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal target Declan Rice is edging closer to a Bundesliga transfer, following contact with Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal target Declan Rice of West Ham looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on March 1, 2023 in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal target Declan Rice is looking closer to leaving the Premier League, following talks with Thomas Tuchel. 

The Gunners have made the West Ham United captain their priority signing this summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to improve his midfield. Thomas Partey has been playing as a right-back of late with depth thin across the team: Jorginho's deal ends in a year, Albert Sambi Lokonga is out on loan and both Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe have struggled for minutes and consistency. 

Key Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is also set to leave this summer. The Swiss star scored two goals in what seems certain to be his final appearance for the north Londoners at the weekend, with a move to Bayer Leverkusen imminent. 

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on May 28, 2023 in London, England.

Granit Xhaka signed off with two goals for Arsenal in what seems like his final appearance (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With Arteta particularly keen on Rice to strengthen his midfield – either from a No.6 or a No.8 role – Arsenal face huge competition for the England international's signature. Now, Bayern Munich have entered the race, too.

According to Sky Germany, Thomas Tuchel has spoken directly to Rice about a move to Bavaria, while the Mirror reports that Die Roten will intensify their efforts to sign the 24-year-old with a £95 million bid.

Manchester United are also believed to be a major suitor for Rice – and the Hammers will no doubt be keen on a bidding war that pushes the price up for their biggest asset.

West Ham will probably be hoping to rake in a nine-figure fee for their captain, despite his contract nearing conclusion. 

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match between Wolves and West Ham United on 14 January, 2023 at Molineux in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

West Ham United manager David Moyes has previously claimed that Declan Rice could be a £100m player (Image credit: Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

West Ham are looking to a Europa Conference League final this week, with Rice's future likely to be decided after that.

The midfielder is valued at around €80m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are ready for a huge summer, with their wage structure set to loosen in the advent of reaching the Champions League once more. Declan Rice remains the priority target.

Five first-teamers are expected, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed SimakinReal Madrid star Ferland Mendyformer academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal PalaceAurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 