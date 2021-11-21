Arsenal transfer news: Gunners want Karim Adeyemi as Alex Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have identified Karim Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium and is not expected to sign a new deal.

Lacazette has returned to the starting XI in recent weeks, partnering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front in Arsenal's new-look 4-4-2 formation.

But the former Lyon striker is still likely to depart next summer, with Fichajes reporting that Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Arsenal may yet convince Lacazette to stay put but they are beginning to look at options to replace him.

Arteta succeeded in bringing down the average age of the Arsenal squad with his recruitment in the summer.

He is likely to continue targeting young, hungry players as he attempts to make the Gunners top-four contenders once more.

Adeyemi, the Red Bull Salzburg teenager, would certainly fit the bill in that regard.

The Germany international has enjoyed a magnificent start to the season in Austria, scoring 11 goals in 14 league outings.

He has also impressed in the Champions League, notching four goals in six games across the qualifiers and the group stage.

Adeyemi made his senior international debut in September and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the 19-year-old has emerged as a potential long-term replacement for Lacazette.

Harald Lurzerg, the Red Bull Salzburg president, has admitted that Adeyemi will probably move on next summer.

Arsenal are not the only club keeping tabs on the teenage starlet, though, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all watching him closely.

The Gunners will have to qualify for European competition if they are to stand a chance of winning the race for the striker.

Arteta's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table following their 4-0 defeat by Liverpool in Saturday's late kick-off.

