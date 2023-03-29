Arsenal have signed a Kieran Tierney replacement ahead of Scot's departure: report

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season – with his replacement already sorted.

That's according to one report that says that the Scot's stint in north London looks likely to end after four years. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has favoured the more possession-based Oleksandr Zinchenko in his starting line-up this season, relegating the overlapping runs of Tierney to the bench.

But while the Arsenal manager has opted against Tierney almost all season, he has told football.london (opens in new tab) that the left-back himself has been on the same page as him.

Mikel Arteta speaks to Kieran Tierney during a Europa League tie in Switzerland (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

"Very good because we talked and we discussed the situation and we had a very similar opinion about that," Arteta claimed.

"He knows his role – under me he’s played a lot, more than any other player probably compared to the previous players at the club in the last three years and he understands the situation and he needs to challenge the situation."

Despite this, football.london have suggested that January buy Jakub Kiwior could have been brought into the club to succeed Tierney.

Arteta has used the former Celtic man as an inverted full-back but on occasion, as opted for Takehiro Tomiyasu to fulfil the role instead. With Kiwior suited to playing at centre-back and in midfield – and having an exquisite passing range, too – the move to left-back would certainly make sense stylistically.

Is Jakub Kiwior the new Kieran Tierney? (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The move would make further sense given the kind of profile that Arteta was looking for prior to Zinchenko. Last summer, Arsenal chased the ultimately Manchester United-bound Lisandro Martinez, who as a centre-back, is capable of playing in the first line of build-up.

While Zinchenko doesn't play here often, Kiwior does – giving Arsenal the option to play the same way on the left with Kiwior as on the right with Ben White.

Tierney is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, sparking rumours that the Gunners could have to fight to keep their No.9. Manager Mikel Arteta has identified nine players who could leave this summer – while Rasmus Hojlund is a target up front, along with Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto.

Elsewhere, Gabri Veiga has been rumoured to be on Arsenal's radar, as has AC Milan star Brahim Diaz. Declan Rice is thought to be this summer's big target, with Oleksandr Zinchenko sharing a word with him when Ukraine played England, setting tongues wagging.