Arsenal transfer news: Manchester United join race to sign Andre Silva from Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United could rival Arsenal in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva, according to reports.

The Portugal international is enjoying an excellent season in the Bundesliga, where he has scored 19 goals in 22 appearances.

Only Robert Lewandowski has found the net more often than Silva in Germany’s top tier this term.

The former AC Milan centre-forward was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, who are said to be looking for alternatives to Alexandre Lacazette should the Frenchman seek pastures new.

Atletico Madrid has also been mentioned as a potential destination for the Frankfurt frontman.

And according to Todofichajes , United are another club keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Silva is under contract at the Deutsche Bank Park until 2023, but Frankfurt could cash in on him this summer.

The Bundesliga side are thought to value their star man at around £34.5m, which would make him affordable for Premier League suitors.

The report states that Atletico were the first club to register an interest in Silva, but United’s financial muscle could give them the edge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side reportedly see the Frankfurt man as a long-term successor to Edinson Cavani, who has impressed for the Red Devils this season.

Meanwhile Arsenal could withdraw from the race for Silva if they agree a new deal with Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier this week that the Gunners are set to begin discussions with the striker, whose current contract runs until 2022.

“He's got a contract with us,” Arteta said when asked if Lacazette could seek pastures new at the end of the season.

“He played really well the other week. It's exactly what we demand him to do.

“I'm really happy with him and the discussions about his contract will happen soon and we will see what happens.”

