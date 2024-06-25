Arsenal ready to trigger £49m clause for Euro 2024 superstar: report

Arsenal are ready to trigger the release clause of a Euro 2024 star, following superb displays in Germany.

The Gunners are yet to bring in reinforcements this summer but are preparing what could be a big transfer window, with new additions expected across the pitch. Manager Mikel Arteta wants another defender, midfield cover and more attacking talent in his squad, as Arteta builds around Kai Havertz in attack.

And now, Arsenal are reportedly poised for their first signing, as the club take advantage of a release clause for their first buy.

Arsenal are looking to build around Kai Havertz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caught Offside reports that the north Londoners are to activate Nico Williams' €49 million release clause and bring the Basque forward to the Emirates Stadium as depth out wide.

The Spain international is a 1v1 specialist that Arteta currently lacks among his players, able to fill in on either wing – making him superb cover for Bukayo Saka and a challenger for the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing. Such a release clause is relatively inexpensive for a player of the 21-year-old's ability and potential.

There is, however, concern among some over Williams' wage demands. The winger is on over £200,000 at Athletic Club, with Arsenal potentially needing to break their wage structure to lure the star.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there's no doubt that Williams would be a fantastic addition to the squad – but nothing will be close to completion until terms are agreed.

Nico Williams has shone at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the fee is not an issue, it may be that the Gunners have to wait until after the Euros to negotiate with Williams over a move.

The forward is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.

