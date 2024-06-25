Arsenal ready to trigger £49m clause for Euro 2024 superstar: report

Arsenal are set to make one of the biggest talents at Euro 2024 their first signing of the summer, with a release clause to be activated

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are ready to trigger the release clause of a Euro 2024 star, following superb displays in Germany.

The Gunners are yet to bring in reinforcements this summer but are preparing what could be a big transfer window, with new additions expected across the pitch. Manager Mikel Arteta wants another defender, midfield cover and more attacking talent in his squad, as Arteta builds around Kai Havertz in attack.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 