Arsenal report: First summer signing ready, after agreement struck
Arsenal are set for their first summer buy of the summer after a selling club has said yes to the Gunners
Arsenal are closing in on their first signing of the summer, having received the green light from a selling club.
The Gunners are in the market for players across every position of the pitch. Aaron Ramsdale looks set to leave in search of first-team football, sparking the need for a new goalkeeper, with depth needed in defence and midfield, too. A new centre-forward is on the horizon, too.
And with Euro 2024 almost over, it looks like Arsenal's first buy of the transfer window could be imminent, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to improve on his squad.
Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb have claimed that Bologna have “said yes” to the North Londoners' most recent offer for defender Riccardo Calafiori, with the player convinced by a move to N5, too.
Corriere dello Sport said yesterday that Arsenal had offered €47 million, with the Serie A outfit demanding €50m for their Italy international. Apparently, the Gunners have now matched that offer.
Juventus were believed to be in the race for the star, as were Chelsea, who may yet return with another offer for Calafiori. With reports of a long-term contract agreed by Arsenal, however, Arteta looks to have won the race.
In FourFourTwo's view, it's surprising that Arsenal appear to be closing this deal, given reports that Calafiori wanted to follow manager Thiago Motta to Juve – but with links getting stronger, it seems as if a good relationship between clubs has helped facilitate this deal.
Arsenal struck a move with Bologna in 2021 for Takehiro Tomiyasu relatively quickly – and it seems the good rapport has paid off once more.
Calafiori is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt.
Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Their first deal of the summer appears to be done, though William Saliba a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.
Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.
