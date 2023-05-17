Arsenal report: Granit Xhaka's shock exit will bring big transfer surprise

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to leave after seven years in north London, opening the door for a surprise or two in the transfer market.

The Swiss national captain arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2016 and has gone on a rollercoaster journey with the Gunners. He almost quit the club in 2019 following a fallout with fans but remained to become a linchpin under Mikel Arteta, winning two FA Cup titles and helping the side qualify for the Champions League this season as a key man in the side.

But Xhaka's exit is imminent, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirming that Bayer Leverkusen are now in advanced talks to bring the 30-year-old back to the Bundesliga, where he spent four years with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Granit Xhaka has endured mixed times at Arsenal – but leaves a fan favourite (Image credit: PA Images)

"No negotiations over new deal and [Arsenal] plan to part ways in June," Romano tweeted (opens in new tab), adding, "Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four-year deal".

The move actually opens up transfer plans for the Gunners to strengthen even further than perhaps first expected, though.

It was thought by many that Declan Rice was the priority signing (opens in new tab) for Arsenal this summer as a defensive midfielder, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo as a backup option. In reality, Xhaka leaving opens the door for both to potentially move to north London with one used as a No.8 replacing Xhaka, while the unsettled Mason Mount of Chelsea has been linked, too.

Beyond Xhaka and Martin Odegaard as No.8s in Mikel Arteta's 4-3-3, Arsenal have the likes of Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe as potential options ahead of Thomas Partey or Jorginho as a deepest-lying midfielder. Xhaka's departure, however, heavily suggests that two new players will arrive in the centre of the park.

Declan Rice of West Ham United may well be Xhaka's replacement (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal also have Charlie Patino who can play in that position – though the teenager is expected to leave this summer (opens in new tab) – while Albert Sambi Lokonga has been on loan at Crystal Palace.

Xhaka is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

