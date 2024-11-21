Arsenal report: Sao Paulo has 'decided on' sale of wonderkid, with transfer date set

Arsenal are advancing for the signing of a Brazilian wonderkid, as a parting gift of outgoing director Edu Gaspar.

Edu, who won the Premier League as a player with the Gunners in 2004, is set to depart the Emirates Stadium as their sporting director after five years in the role – with big names touted to replace him.

Before the former Invincible leaves, however, he may well have teed up a promising wonderkid, as he looks to ensure the future of Arsenal for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have existing connections to Sao Paulo, aiding a move for another wonderkid

Edu Gaspar has overseen good recruitment for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his half-decade back in north London, Edu has brought in Arteta as manager and established a Brazilian contingent at Arsenal, signing the likes of Gabriel, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Imbituba-born Jorginho.

But in youngster Marquinhos, Edu might have made his most significant deal. Though the former Sao Paulo talent has failed to break into the first team, his £2.5 million signing went a long way to establishing a good relationship with Soberano.

Marquinhos has failed to break through at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's positioned Arsenal well to sign William Gomes, ahead of London rivals Chelsea, who are interested, and Newcastle United, who have reportedly began talks already.

Brazilian outlet Bola VIP now claims that Sao Paolo have decided on the future of the 18-year-old.

Gomes signed a new deal over the summer to protect his value – and while Bola say that no Premier League team is expected to make an offer in the winter window, Sao Paulo would like to keep their starlet until next summer.

“The club sees the player as a major reinforcement for next season,” they say. “There is an understanding that the athlete can still perform well wearing the tricolor shirt and then be sold permanently.”

William Gomes is wanted by some of the Premier League's finest (Image credit: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

FourFourTwo believes that this news that Sao Paulo would like to wait to sell Gomes actually serves Arsenal well. The Gunners will not be integrating such a young talent into their side for the second half of the season and would rather he continue his development.

The teenager is valued at just €5m right now by Transfermarkt, with his current deal expiring in 2028. Arsenal take on high-flying Nottingham Forest this weekend, when Premier League action returns.