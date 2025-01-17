Arsenal rocked by Real Madrid bombshell, with potential record sale on horizon: report

Arsenal might be about to record a record sale, with Real Madrid hovering for one of their biggest sales.

The Gunners beat Tottenham midweek in the North London Derby to close the gap on Liverpool for the first time since October. The title race is now down to four points between the pair, with the Reds still with a game in hand.

This is despite a supposed poor season from Arsenal, who have struggled with injury and stuttering play in attack.

Arsenal could smash their record for a sale, which is long-standing

Arsenal sold Emile Smith Rowe for around £30m (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Arsenal's record signing – Declan Rice – cost around £105 million, their record sale stands at around a third of that. Last summer's biggest departure, Emile Smith Rowe, left for around £30m and still didn't break the record, set by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's move to Liverpool in 2017.

Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie also populate the list of biggest sales away from the Emirates Stadium, with the club particularly poor at recouping fees for players in the last decade.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still Arsenal's record sale (Image credit: Alamy)

A report from Fichajes in Spain, however, says that Real Madrid want to make William Saliba their “next big defensive move”.

Ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, the Frenchman has emerged as a leader in defence for Arsenal alongside Gabriel, after being sent on loan for three years after signing. Saliba is now a first name on the team sheet for his country, too, and is seen as the perfect man to build around for Los Blancos.

The European champions have suffered with defensive injuries to the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba in recent times – and with Saliba only signing a four-year deal in 2023, Arsenal could be susceptible to the 23-year-old forcing a move over one of the next two summers.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal may have a big decision to make over Saliba. With Real potentially interested in spending €100m, the Gunners could use that money to reinvest – though there aren't many prospects better to assume Saliba's role.

William Saliba is wanted by Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will hope to tie Saliba down to a bigger contract but failure to do so over the next year or so could result in this move materialising.

Saliba is worth €80m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Aston Villa this weekend when Premier League action returns.