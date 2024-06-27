Major Arsenal star in talks over big-money exit: report

By
published

Arsenal could be about to lose one of their highest-earning stars to Saudi Arabia, with negotiations ongoing over an exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal are bracing themselves for one of their highest earners to depart this Emirates Stadium this summer to Saudi Arabia.

The Gunners are reliant on sales during this transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of another potential title charge. The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are both tipped to leave this summer, among others. 

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 