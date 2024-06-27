Major Arsenal star in talks over big-money exit: report

Arsenal are bracing themselves for one of their highest earners to depart this Emirates Stadium this summer to Saudi Arabia.

The Gunners are reliant on sales during this transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of another potential title charge. The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are both tipped to leave this summer, among others.

Traditionally, Arsenal are not the best sellers with their record fee received for a star still the £35 million that they recouped for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when the midfielder went to Liverpool. Folarin Balogun's move to Monaco 12 months ago, meanwhile, came close to that figure.

Oxlade-Chamberlain remains Arsenal's biggest-ever sale (Image credit: Getty)

TEAMtalk claims that Thomas Partey could be about to depart the Emirates Stadium for the Middle East, with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) directly approaching the Ghanaian over a move.

The PIF controls the four founding members of the Saudi Pro League Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, as well having a stake in Newcastle United – though it's unclear as to which side Partey would play for.

The midfielder was a clear upgrade on existing options for Arteta when he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but has struggled for fitness in his four years in N5. Declan Rice has replaced him at the base of the Gunners' midfield, with Jorginho brought in, too.

TEAMtalk's report states that “Partey has stated a willingness to begin on a new path and is open to approaches,“ and in FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a blessing to Arteta, who could count himself as very lucky to get Partey off the books.

Thomas Partey could be leaving this summer (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The No.5 has been hugely unreliable for the Gunners in the past year and a half through injury – and even when he has played, has lacked the security on the ball that Jorginho offers. Getting a replacement for a key player who has declined physically is a necessity rather than a luxury this summer, and given and that he's rumoured to be earning £200,000 in wages a week, it could be costly to keep a star who isn't at the same level as the rest of the squad.

Partey is worth €18m, as per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.