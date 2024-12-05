Arsenal 'want replacement for Martin Odegaard', with bid on the way: report

Arsenal are lining up a “replacement” for Martin Odegaard, with Mikel Arteta wanting to improve upon his squad even further.

The Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last night, to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to seven points. Odegaard – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in world right now – was shackled in a goalless first half, struggling to dictate the tempo of the game.

The Norwegian was able to wield a little more influence in the second half, however, as Arsenal coasted to victory, highlighting his importance to the team.

Arsenal moving for star who can replace Martin Odegaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants squad depth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's reliance on Odegaard has been clear this season, with their skipper sidelined for three months earlier on in the campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta reconfigured his entire side in the absence of his talismanic No.8 and ended up losing to the likes of Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Arsenal were not the same team without Odegaard (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Now, Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Arsenal are looking to bring in a metronomic playmaker who can replace Odegaard when he's out of action.

Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro is reportedly being chased, as Arteta looks to increase the depth in his team – though the Saudi Pro League could rival the north Londoners on this deal.

“While Al Hilal have the funds to offer significant financial proposals, Arsenal could offer him the opportunity to compete in the Premier League and in elite European tournaments, a scenario that could tip the balance,” the report states.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, we wouldn't bet on this move happening, given the situation of Arteta's current attacking midfield options.

Alberto Moleiro is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri – ranked at no.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – is currently deputising for Odegaard and taking a good share of minutes right now for his development, while there is no buy clause in Fabio Vieira's Porto loan. Signing another attacking midfielder would likely stifle both – and we don't expect Arsenal to sign one unless a significant departure presents itself.

Moleiro is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Fulham this weekend when Premier League action returns.