Arsenal’s Konstantinos Mavropanos heads to Nurnberg on loan

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has joined second-tier German side FC Nurnberg on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to break into the Gunners’ first-team since signing from PAS Giannina in January 2018.

Mavropanos has made just one appearance so far this season, with competition and injuries playing their part in keeping him out of the side.

He will now look to earn more game-time at Nurnberg, who sit 16th in 2.Bundesliga, after it was revealed the club had initially made a move for the Greece Under-21 international in the summer.

All the best for the rest of the season, @DMavropanos! 👍— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 13, 2020

“Konstantinos is a robust central defender and is strong in headers,” Nurnberg sporting director Rober Palikuca told the club’s official website.

“We had already aimed for a loan in the summer but due to the rehab after his injury, it would not have made sense six months ago.

“We would like to expressly thank FC Arsenal for the good exchange and the trust that the club has placed in us.”

Mavropanos follows Emile Smith Rowe – who moved to Huddersfield over the weekend – in leaving the Emirates Stadium on loan during the current window, with Eddie Nketiah also expected to depart in the coming days.

The England Under-21s striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds before being recalled – with another move now on the cards.

The PA news agency understands there are plenty of options for Nketiah and that he will remain in England.