Arsenal given ‘strong expectation’ to complete their next transfer quickly: report
Arsenal have enjoyed a busy summer, with yet another deal on the cards
Arsenal are close to completing their next transfer of the window.
The Gunners have brought in seven new faces over the summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres all signed prior to their preseason tour of Asia.
In recent days, Arsenal have tied up a move for Eberechi Eze – but there could yet be more deals going on before Deadline Day.
Arsenal making several moves ahead of Deadline Day
Arsenal have invested in three new forwards and two midfielders – but it appears as if the defence might be the next area of the team for investment.
As confirmed by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Arsenal are working to bring in Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen, but the Ecuadorian's arrival will almost certainly be facilitated by a major exit.
Portuguese publications A Bola and O Jogo have reported via Sport Witness that Jakub Kiwior is on the brink of a move to Porto, with the former stating that there is a “strong expectation” that the Pole could “close [his move] in the next few hours”.
Arsenal are yet to make a significant sale this summer after spending of over £200 million, and Kiwior represents their best chance to move a player at prime age and with plenty of experience.
FourFourTwo understands that there is interest from across Europe and the Premier League for the 25-year-old, who impressed hugely when he stepped in for Gabriel last season, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now.
Hincapie would likely be a like-for-like replacement for Kiwior, as a left-footed centre-back able to play at full-back, offering Arteta the kind of overlap that Ben White provides on the right.
The move for Hincapie could well facilitate a change in Arsenal's 4-3-3, with Arteta potentially moving away from an inverted left-back to a more traditional full-back on that side.
This may well enable Myles Lewis-Skelly to play in his more natural midfield position, while giving the Gunners more of a double-pivot between Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.
Kiwior is worth €28m, according to Transfermarkt.
