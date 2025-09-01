Arsenal midfielder in 'last minute' exit, with announcement set: report

Mikel Arteta is ready to make some sales

Arsenal are accelerating an exit from their squad, as they offset a busy summer of spending.

The Gunners have enjoyed an unprecedented transfer window, bringing in seven major signings in the shape of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and, most recently, Eberechi Eze.

But Arsenal still aren't done yet, with Piero Hincapie set to arrive on a loan with an option to buy, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Arsenal to offload midfielder, following major signings

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool at Anfield (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Manager Mikel Arteta has plenty of depth in midfield, with Mikel Merino chosen as a surprise starter in place of Martin Odegaard in the defeat at the weekend against Liverpool, and 18-year-old no.10 Ethan Nwaneri remaining on the bench for the clash.

Arsenal are yet to make a major sale this summer despite spending upwards of £250 million – but it looks as if Arteta's bloated squad is about to be trimmed with a midfield departure.

According to BILD, Albert Sambi Lokonga is leaving the Gunners in a “last-minute” switch to Hamburg.

The Belgian arrived in N5 in 2021 as a highly-rated 21-year-old who could play at no.6 or no.8, but hasn't played for Arteta since 2023, having gone on loan three times to Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lokonga has struggled with injury issues over the years and despite Sevilla having an option to buy the midfielder last term, the Andalucian outfit were determined to haggle the price down and thus missed out on signing him.

Arsenal have reintegrated Lokonga and assigned him the no.28 shirt, after his no.23 jersey was given to Mikel Merino – but now an exit is nigh, with Kicker reporting that Hamburg will sign him permanently.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has been on several loans away from Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his two seasons in the Arsenal squad, Lokonga played just 39 times, featuring just six times in the Premeir League in 2022/23 before his midseason loan to Palace.

The 25-year-old is worth €8m, according to Transfermarkt.