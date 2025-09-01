Arsenal midfielder in 'last minute' exit, with announcement set: report
Arsenal are in sale mode with several stars ready for departures to offset their busy summer
Arsenal are accelerating an exit from their squad, as they offset a busy summer of spending.
The Gunners have enjoyed an unprecedented transfer window, bringing in seven major signings in the shape of Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, and, most recently, Eberechi Eze.
But Arsenal still aren't done yet, with Piero Hincapie set to arrive on a loan with an option to buy, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic.
Arsenal to offload midfielder, following major signings
Manager Mikel Arteta has plenty of depth in midfield, with Mikel Merino chosen as a surprise starter in place of Martin Odegaard in the defeat at the weekend against Liverpool, and 18-year-old no.10 Ethan Nwaneri remaining on the bench for the clash.
Arsenal are yet to make a major sale this summer despite spending upwards of £250 million – but it looks as if Arteta's bloated squad is about to be trimmed with a midfield departure.
According to BILD, Albert Sambi Lokonga is leaving the Gunners in a “last-minute” switch to Hamburg.
The Belgian arrived in N5 in 2021 as a highly-rated 21-year-old who could play at no.6 or no.8, but hasn't played for Arteta since 2023, having gone on loan three times to Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla.
Lokonga has struggled with injury issues over the years and despite Sevilla having an option to buy the midfielder last term, the Andalucian outfit were determined to haggle the price down and thus missed out on signing him.
Arsenal have reintegrated Lokonga and assigned him the no.28 shirt, after his no.23 jersey was given to Mikel Merino – but now an exit is nigh, with Kicker reporting that Hamburg will sign him permanently.
In his two seasons in the Arsenal squad, Lokonga played just 39 times, featuring just six times in the Premeir League in 2022/23 before his midseason loan to Palace.
The 25-year-old is worth €8m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023.
