Arteta has created a problem with Raya and Ramsdale situation at Arsenal – Gary Neville

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has created a problem with the David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale situation at the north London club, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes.

Raya came into the Arsenal team in September and has been preferred to Ramsdale ever since, but the Spanish goalkeeper made a bad mistake in the Champions League loss to Lens recently and looked uncomfortable again in a difficult first half against Manchester City.

Back in the team for Saturday's visit to Chelsea, Raya was at fault again as he misjudged a Mykhailo Mudryk cross for the Blues' second goal in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal fans responded by singing Ramsdale's name and Arteta now faces a dilemma because while he may prefer Raya, but the Spaniard is currently not performing at the required level.

"David Raya started his Arsenal career well but then he had a poor Champions League game followed by that first half against Manchester City," Nevile said on Sky Sports commentary.

"Now, this game. It's getting hot for him. He's got that look on his face like, 'help'. It's the toughest position to play and certainly when you're at one of the biggest clubs in the league, you're under the most amount of scrutiny - particularly if you're a goalkeeper.

After the game, Arteta was asked about the fans singing for Ramsdale and replied that he was happy, saying he loves the English international.

Now, he is likely to face growing calls to reinstate Ramsdale, while keeping both happy may prove difficult.

"Mikel Arteta has created that, let's be clear with the Ramsdale and Raya situation," Neville said.

"It's unusual but he says it can work. I've never believed it could, and I believe we're seeing in front of our eyes the challenges that exist because now, there is going to be pressure.

"Aaron Ramsdale hadn't done a lot wrong at the start of the season. Raya has now started to make mistakes."

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.