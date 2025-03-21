'Aston Villa have been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. They can compete against PSG' Former Villain on why Unai Emery's side could spring a European shock

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout

Aston Villa are enjoying a season to remember thanks, in no small part, to their glittering European form.

Unai Emery’s side are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after sweeping past Club Brugge in the last-16. They now face their biggest test yet, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain lying in wait in the next round.

It’s a daunting proposition, but former Villain Richard Dunne is backing them to reach the semis.

Former Aston Villa man Richard Dunne thinks his former side are flying in Europe

“What they've done this season has been brilliant,” the former Ireland defender tells FourFourTwo on behalf of William Hill Vegas.

“They’ve been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. That shows that they can compete against the likes of PSG.

“When they beat Bayern Munich at home they played brilliantly well. It wasn’t all attack, attack, attack – they had a really good game plan and it worked well. I think that’s where they can compete.

“Emery is a really good manager, who understands at this level what it takes to win games.”

Dunne feels Emery’s experiences in charge of the Parisians could play a key role in this tie.

“He used to manage PSG and he’ll know everything about the club behind the scenes. He’ll have watched all of their games from the Champions League this season and he will set up a game plan that gives them the best chance of getting through.

“It won’t be about pretty or amazing football. It’ll be about getting through. That’s why I think they can compete. It’ll be tough – PSG were a joy to watch against Liverpool over two legs and they’ve gone from a laughing stock in Europe to a side who can win this. It will be a huge challenge for Aston Villa.

“Hopefully, they can get a good result in that first leg, stay in the game and then take them back to Villa Park and beat them.”

Asked whether PSG could underestimate their English opponents, Dunne isn’t so sure.

“The PSG of the past would have underestimated Villa,” he says. “That’s probably why they’ve never won it before. They had that overconfidence. This season they’re unbeaten in the French league.

“They’re not going out there and underestimating anyone. It seems as if there has been a change of mindset at the club. They know they need to be at their best every game. They’ve been brilliant at home and in Europe. But if Villa can beat Bayern, they can beat PSG.”