'Aston Villa have been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. They can compete against PSG' Former Villain on why Unai Emery's side could spring a European shock

Ex Aston Villa star Richard Dunne expects his former team to be in the mix in the latter stages of the Champions League

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout during the Champions League last 16 first leg match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium on 4 March, 2025
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout (Image credit: Alamy)

Aston Villa are enjoying a season to remember thanks, in no small part, to their glittering European form.

Unai Emery’s side are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after sweeping past Club Brugge in the last-16. They now face their biggest test yet, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain lying in wait in the next round.

It’s a daunting proposition, but former Villain Richard Dunne is backing them to reach the semis.

Former Aston Villa man Richard Dunne thinks his former side are flying in Europe

Richard Dunne and Gabriel Agbonlahor of Aston Villa celebrate after Richard Dunnes Gosl during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Hull City at Villa Park on December 5, 2009 in Birmingham, England.

(Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“What they've done this season has been brilliant,” the former Ireland defender tells FourFourTwo on behalf of William Hill Vegas.

“They’ve been fantastic in the Champions League and had some big victories against big sides. That shows that they can compete against the likes of PSG.

General view inside the stadium as a banner is displayed and fireworks are set off prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Aston Villa FC and FC Bayern München at Villa Park on October 02, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

The view from Villa Park ahead of the clash with Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When they beat Bayern Munich at home they played brilliantly well. It wasn’t all attack, attack, attack – they had a really good game plan and it worked well. I think that’s where they can compete.

“Emery is a really good manager, who understands at this level what it takes to win games.”

Dunne feels Emery’s experiences in charge of the Parisians could play a key role in this tie.

“He used to manage PSG and he’ll know everything about the club behind the scenes. He’ll have watched all of their games from the Champions League this season and he will set up a game plan that gives them the best chance of getting through.

Arne Slot puts his right arm around Darwin Nunez with disconsolate Liverpool players around him following Liverpool's penalty shoot out defeat to PSG in the Champions League

PSG knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It won’t be about pretty or amazing football. It’ll be about getting through. That’s why I think they can compete. It’ll be tough – PSG were a joy to watch against Liverpool over two legs and they’ve gone from a laughing stock in Europe to a side who can win this. It will be a huge challenge for Aston Villa.

“Hopefully, they can get a good result in that first leg, stay in the game and then take them back to Villa Park and beat them.”

Asked whether PSG could underestimate their English opponents, Dunne isn’t so sure.

“The PSG of the past would have underestimated Villa,” he says. “That’s probably why they’ve never won it before. They had that overconfidence. This season they’re unbeaten in the French league.

“They’re not going out there and underestimating anyone. It seems as if there has been a change of mindset at the club. They know they need to be at their best every game. They’ve been brilliant at home and in Europe. But if Villa can beat Bayern, they can beat PSG.”

