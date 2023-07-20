Australia forward Sam Kerr ruled out of first two Women's World Cup 2023 matches

Australia won't have Sam Kerr available for their first two games at the Women's World Cup 2023 after the forward suffered a calf injury during training on Wednesday.

Kerr will miss Australia's opening match against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, as well as her nation's second group game at the Women's World Cup 2023, against Nigeria on Thursday July 27.

Many tipped the Chelsea striker to propel the Australia squad to the latter stages of the tournament, with the co-hosts one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Sydney on August 20. Her impact on the team, however, will have to wait.

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training," Kerr posted on social media. "I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

"Of course I would have loved to be out there tonight but can’t wait to be part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

Australia also released their own statement, suggesting her injury will be looked at after the Matildas' game against Nigeria.

Australia will have to find someone else to score their goals without Sam Kerr (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training on MD-1," an Australia statement read. "Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match.”

Australia will hope to win their opening two games, because Canada await in their final group match which could decide who finishes first and second. England, should they progress from Group D, could await either side in the last 16.

The Lionesses are without some key players of their own, though, with Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby all missing the Women's World Cup 2023 altogether.

Manager Sarina Wiegman is confident the rest of her squad can step up Down Under, with the likes of Alessia Russo, Ella Toone, Lauren James and Chloe Kelly all ready to become leaders in the side.

