Bacinovic agent denies Man United move

The Slovenian enforcer only moved to the Sicilian club in the summer, but after a series of impressive performances he is beginning to attract interest from around Europe, with Sir Alex Ferguson's side believed to be monitoring him.

But his agent has ruled out a transfer to Old Trafford, for now at least.

"Manchester United? I have no contacts with them, these rumours are completely new to me. Some teams from the Premier League wanted some information about him, but not Manchester United," Amir Ruznic told Reterete24.

Ruznic admits that Bacinovic wants to play in the Premier League but is in no rush to leave Palermo, where he is in talks over a new contract.

"His performance from Slovenia against Northern Ireland put him in the spotlight, but it is a basic information exchange so far.

"Bacinovic has spoken about his wish to play in the Premier League one day, but this doesn't mean that he will leave Palermo in the summer.

"I have talked with Palermo executive director Rinaldo Sagramolo about a new contract, however we have signed nothing yet."



By Matt Kenny