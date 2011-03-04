Bale and Van der Vaart set to face Milan

Bale, who has a back injury, has not featured since the Premier League game against Newcastle United on January 22 and Van der Vaart was withdrawn in the second half of the first-leg clash in Milan with a calf problem.

Asked if Bale would available for the game at White Hart Lane, Redknapp told reporters: "I'm hoping. He feels OK. He has just got to push himself through it now. He feels fine and obviously we'd love him back.

"Rafa is the same. I don't think Rafa will be fit for Sunday but there's a chance he could be fit for Wednesday night with Milan," he added at the club's training ground.

Spurs, who have a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the San Siro, visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bale could even be involved at Wolves and defender Ledley King may be fit enough to make the bench.