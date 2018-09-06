Bale unsurprised by Denmark resolution

Gareth Bale is not surprised Wales will face a full-strength Denmark in the Nations League after established stars including Christian Eriksen agreed a resolution in their sponsorship row with the Danish Football Association (DBU).

A team made up of futsal and amateur players lost 3-0 in a friendly to Slovakia on Wednesday, but the DBU has now confirmed an agreement has been reached.

Wales will therefore take on Denmark's strongest side in Sunday's Nations League clash, Bale having scored for Ryan Giggs' men in a 4-1 demolition of Republic of Ireland in their opening game in the competition on Thursday.

And the Real Madrid attacker, who has hit four goals in his last four games for club and country, is not surprised by the news the DBU has temporarily resolved the issue.

"We never thought it would be any different," Bale told Sky Sports.

"The friendly is different but for the qualifier we knew it'd be a strong team and we will be ready for the game on Sunday."

3 - This was Wales’ largest margin of victory against the Republic of Ireland (three goals), with their previous biggest being a 3-1 win back in February 1981. Comprehensive. September 6, 2018

Giggs' first competitive game in charge of Wales saw Tom Lawrence, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts all on target as well as Bale.

"We had to put a good performance in for the new manager, first home game of a new regime, show what we're capable of and make a statement," Bale said.

"We've been working hard since the new manager came in, he wants to stamp his own style on us with attacking football and we want to express ourselves.

"There was lots to improve but lots to enjoy and admire, we hope the fans enjoyed it."

Wales cannot reach the Nations League finals as they are in League B, but their placing in Group 4 could provide Giggs' men with a route into Euro 2020.

"Definitely - the aim is to win every game," Bale said when asked if Wales were targeting top spot.

"We know the format, it's another way to qualify for Euro 2020 and we take it seriously like any competition."