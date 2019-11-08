Arsenal and Liverpool keep tabs as Barcelona have €15m bid for 17-year-old striker rejected

In August, Karim Adeyemi was awarded the gold Fritz Walter Medal by the German Football Association (DFB) - which is awarded to the best young talents in German football.

For reference, Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz was awarded the same medal in 2018.

Upon receipt of the award, Adeyemi was motivated to go forth and achieve what those have done before him.

"Many successful footballers playing in the national team today have also received this award," he said.

"Playing in the national team one day is also my goal. I want to achieve what these players have already achieved.

"That's why this award makes me very proud and at the same time a great motivation to continue on my path."

Adeyemi's talents have attracted interest from big clubs and Barcelona have already had a €15m offer rejected by Salzburg, according to Transfermarkt.

Los Blaugranas have reportedly contacted Salzburg's Christoph Freund and will make another approach soon to try and seal a deal for the January transfer window.

It's believed that Barcelona rate the 17-year-old so highly, that they are planning to integrate him into the first-team squad immediately.

Premier League pair Arsenal and Liverpool are also understood to be tracking the teenager with great interest but are yet to make an offer.

Adeyemi is currently on loan from Salzburg to FC Liefering in the Austrian second tier.

He has already contributed seven goals and five assists in 13 games so far this season.

