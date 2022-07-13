Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo takes drastic step to try and secure exit

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Portugal international has informed United (opens in new tab) that he wishes to seek pastures new this summer.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021 but has already grown disillusioned with life at the club he first represented between 2003 and 2009.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last term and will not compete in the Champions League in the upcoming campaign.

Ronaldo, who has designs on winning Europe's foremost tournament for a sixth time, is therefore looking for a way out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French publication Le Parisien (opens in new tab), the 37-year-old has offered himself to PSG (opens in new tab).

Ronaldo is attracted to the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi, who is under contract at the Parc des Princes for one more season.

However, PSG have already informed Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes that they will not be signing the former Real Madrid man.

That is principally because there is no room in their wage budget to accommodate Ronaldo, who earns around £480,000 per week at United.

In a meeting with PSG sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaif, Mendes did not receive the answer he was hoping for.

(Image credit: Getty)

PSG also harboured on-field concerns about the possibility of Ronaldo joining a team that already contains Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi.

All four of those players would expect to be in the starting XI and it would be very difficult for new coach Christophe Galtier to fit them all in.

There has also been talk of PSG moving away from the galactico recruitment model that has yet to bring them the Champions League.

Ronaldo and Mendes will therefore need to go back to the drawing board, but it seems increasingly unlikely that United's top scorer from last season will leave the club this summer.

Ronaldo has not travelled with his team-mates to Thailand and Australia for a pre-season tour due to a "family issue".