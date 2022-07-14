Manchester United report: Frenkie de Jong transfer saga takes ANOTHER dramatic twist

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been trying to sign the Netherlands international for most of the summer, but progress has been slow.

Erik ten Hag has identified De Jong, a player who he has previously worked with at Ajax (opens in new tab), as his top transfer target.

United (opens in new tab) need midfield reinforcements after the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba when their contracts expired at the end of last month.

Barcelona (opens in new tab) are open to offers for De Jong as they seek to raise funds for their own transfer business.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But the deal is complicated by the fact that Barcelona still owe De Jong around £17m in deferred salary payments.

And negotiations have now hit another snag, according to the Guardian (opens in new tab), which reports that the player does not wish to join United.

De Jong's agents, Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya, have informed Barcelona of his wishes.

The midfielder is happy at the Camp Nou and believes he still has more to give after just three seasons at the club.

Nor is he open to the idea of reducing his salary, which could cause problems for Barcelona as they continue to pursue Robert Lewandowski.

(Image credit: Getty)

United have agreed a deal in principle with Barcelona, who would receive an initial transfer fee of £55m.

The package would also include around £16.9m in add-ons, but that is meaningless if De Jong rejects the Red Devils.

United's failure to qualify for this season's edition of the Champions League is one of the main reasons De Jong is not interested in moving to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag and his colleagues will now move on to other targets, or whether they will continue to pursue De Jong in the hope that he changes his mind.

United will begin the new Premier League season against Brighton (opens in new tab) on August 7.