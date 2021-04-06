Barcelona transfer news: Catalans could be priced out of deal for Dortmund star Erling Haaland

Barcelona will try to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, but reports say the finances required will make a move very difficult for the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old is likely to be the subject of a fierce transfer battle after a sensational season in which he’s scored 33 goals in 32 games in all competitions.

That form has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Premier League sides Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

According to a report in ESPN, sources at the Catalan club believe it will be “very difficult” to seal a deal for Haaland this summer.

Newly-elected club president Joan Laporta met the striker’s agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland in Barcelona last week to discuss a potential move.

Although Laporta came away from the meeting committed to trying to get a deal done, the difficult economic situation at Camp Nou could prohibit it.

Barca’s gross debt has risen to almost €1.2 billion, which could force the club into selling players this summer to trim their wage bill.

Last year, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal departed for relatively small fees to get their large salaries off the books, and the club could take a similar approach this summer.

The sums involved in landing Haaland could be astronomical once the transfer fee, agent fees and salary have been totted up.

