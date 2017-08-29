Barcelona's Marlon on the way to Nice
Marlon made three senior appearances at Barcelona last season but the club have given him permission to discuss a move to Nice in Ligue 1.
Barcelona defender Marlon is poised to joined Ligue 1 club Nice.
The 21-year-old Brazilian centre-back made his first-team breakthrough under Luis Enrique last season with a pair of LaLiga starts and a substitute appearance in the Champions League.
Barca tweeted on Tuesday to confirm Marlon had been excused from training with Ernesto Valverde's squad in order to complete a transfer to Nice.
Lucien Favre's side secured a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season but they have started the current campaign poorly.
Napoli beat them 4-0 on aggregate in the Champions League play-off round, while they have lost three from four in France's top flight.
