Barrow boss Mark Cooper has no new injury concerns ahead of Aston Villa cup tie

Barrow boss Mark Cooper has no new injury concerns as the Sky Bet League Two side prepare to host Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Matty Platt remains on the sidelines with a back complaint.

Meanwhile, Mike Jones (Achilles), Jamie Devitt (thigh) and Tom Beadling (knee) are also missing.

Former Villa trainee Dimitri Sea scored the winner in the first-round victory over Scunthorpe but is unavailable as he follows concussion protocols.

Villa are expected to still be without Ollie Watkins due to a knee issue.

The England forward has yet to feature this season but should be fit for the visit of Brentford at the weekend.

Bertrand Traore is also out due to a hamstring injury suffered in the opening-day defeat at Watford.

The likes of Wesley, Axel Tuanzebe, Conor Hourihane and Kortney Hause will be pushing for starts.