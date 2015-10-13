Bayern confirm Coman injury not serious
Bayern Munich have confirmed that the muscular problem sustained by Kingsley Coman with France Under-21 is not significant.
An injury picked up by Kingsley Coman while representing France Under-21s is not as bad as first feared, Bayern Munich have confirmed.
The 19-year-old lasted just 23 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Scotland in a UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifier on Saturday.
However, on Tuesday, Bayern announced via their official Twitter feed that Coman "has only suffered light muscular damage in one of his thighs".
The on-loan Juventus forward has scored two goals in four Bundesliga outings this season and could be available to Pep Guardiola for Saturday's meeting with Werder Bremen.
