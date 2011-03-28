Bayern HQ suffers paint attack

The club said unknown attackers threw several bags of blue paint on Sunday at the front windows of their headquarters located on Saebener street where the team also trains.

"Bayern Munich have filed a complaint with police for property damage against unknown individuals," Bayern said in a statement, adding they had also provided authorities with surveillance camera footage to help identify the assailants.

Bayern are currently locked in a bid to rescue second division club and city rivals 1860 Munich from bankruptcy with many 1860 fans (pictured), whose colour is blue, vocally opposing the involvement of Munich's bigger and more successful team.

"Everyone can have their opinion but vandalism is stupid," 1860 president Dieter Schneider told reporters.