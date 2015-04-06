Bayern Munich allay Schweinsteiger concerns

The Germany captain limped out of Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga win at Borussia Dortmund in the second half after damaging his left ankle.

Schweinsteiger missed training on Monday and faces a battle to be fit for the last-eight encounter at the BayArena in midweek.

Holger Badstuber was ruled out of the victory at Dortmund due to a muscular problem he sustained on international duty, but the defender is back in training.

The Bavarian giants revealed on Monday that goalkeeper Tom Starke will be out for four weeks after suffering ankle ligament damage.