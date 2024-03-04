Bayern Munich give up on Xabi Alonso pursuit and prepare next managerial move: report

Bayern Munich are set to give up on their pursuit of Xabi Alonso as their next manager, with the hierarchy's attention now turned elsewhere in Europe.

Thomas Tuchel is set to depart at the end of the season, with it looking increasingly likely that Bayern will finish the campaign without a trophy. With Bayer Leverkusen now 11 points clear in the Bundesliga, Xabi Alonso had put himself at the top of their shortlist to replace Tuchel.

However, with Liverpool preparing to pay a record £21m compensation fee for the Spaniard, Bayern Munich have started looking at alternative options. It seems they've settled on their preferred candidate, too, as the German giants look to return to their previous dominance both nationally and in Europe.

Bayern are giving up on their pursuit of Alonso (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet AZ, Bayern Munich are now pursuing Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, after growing increasingly impressed with the Dutchman's record in the Eredivisie.

Though they're currently second in the league and 10 points behind PSV, Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title in just his second season in charge last term, and has managed an impressive 63 per cent win rate since taking over in July 2021.

The 45-year-old still has plenty of room to improve, too, while his high-energy, attacking style of play would certainly be welcomed in Bavaria. Indeed, Tuchel's often pragmatic tactics has left many fans disappointed at the Allianz Arena - something Slot would help to turn around.

Slot is being lined up by Bayern (Image credit: Broer van den Boom/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Slot, though, extended his contract with Feyenoord until mid-2026 last summer when Tottenham Hotspur were attempting to bring him to north London, meaning a potential deal might not be as easy to complete as Bayern would like.

He has also previously spoken of his desire to move to the Premier League in the past, claiming it is "the best league in the world".

"My next step will not be a club in Holland," Slot said in 2023. "If that is my next step, then I've failed completely. The normal next step will be to go abroad and I've always said the best league in the world is the Premier League."

