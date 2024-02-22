Bayern Munich 'would love' top European manager to replace Thomas Tuchel - and it's not Xabi Alonso: report

Bayern Munich have identified a manager they "would love" to take charge of the club in the summer, and it isn't Xabi Alonso.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich confirmed that Thomas Tuchel will depart the club at the end of the season, with it looking more likely they'll end up without any silverware at all.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has since emerged as the favourite to take over at the Allianz Arena, despite speculation suggesting Liverpool are also interested in acquiring his services once Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

Alonso is leading the race for both the Bayern and Liverpool jobs (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while Bayern are keen on the Spaniard, Bundesliga commentator Kevin Hatchard believes their preference would be Klopp, if timings were right.

Hatchard told Sky Sports that Bayern would jump at the chance to replace Thomas Tuchel with Klopp in the summer, despite their obvious links with Alonso in the past few days and weeks. He does, however, acknowledge that this scenario simply won't happen.

"Looking at the situation, Klopp certainly won't go to Bayern," Hatchard said. "Bayern would love Klopp, he's been on their radar for a long time, but it's completely unrealistic for this summer.

Klopp will stick to having a year out of football (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's no way he leaves Liverpool and immediately jumps into another job, because that invalidates everything he said about his reasons for leaving Liverpool."

Indeed, Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke confirmed to Sky Sports on Wednesday that the German boss is committed to taking a year away from football, with no lucrative offer set to change his mind.

"Jurgen Klopp will not be managing a club or a national team for a year after this season," Kosicke said. "This is how it stays."

More Bayern Munich stories

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso to choose Bayern Munich over Reds.

Thomas Tuchel ready for SHOCK Premier League return after Bayern Munich exit.

In our latest quiz, can you pick whether these 20 managers have ever been in charge of Bayern Munich.