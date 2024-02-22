Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso to choose Bayern Munich over Reds: report

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is set to turn his former side down in favour of a move to Bayern Munich.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss is leading the Bundesliga by eight points, with serial champions Bayern faltering under Thomas Tuchel. This week, Die Roten announced that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach would be stepping down at the end of the season as a result.

With Jurgen Klopp also set to leave his post at the end of the current campaign, both sides are looking to Alonso to take over – with the World Cup-winning midfield metronome now favouring remaining in Germany.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that “Xabi Alonso is more willing to join Bayern Munich instead of joining Liverpool,” while maintaining on X (formerly Twitter) that the 42-year-old is fully focused on the title race with Leverkusen.

“I can also give you this news: Bayern have already enquired about Xabi Alonso,” Plettenberg revealed.

Things can change very quickly, however. German journalist Plettenberg claimed just three days before Tuchel's announced departure that, “Confirmed again: [Tuchel] will definitely remain as the coach of FC Bayern and will not be dismissed… Tuchel is also not considering resigning. He wants to keep fighting!”

Alonso is the favourite for the Liverpool job, with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim second in the bookies' running to succeed Klopp.

The 42-year-old has a win percentage of 65.22 per cent at Leverkusen.

