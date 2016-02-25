Bayern Munich's Julian Green takes on fan in juggling contest
The U.S. international midfielder was challenged to dribble a roll of tape, paper towels and an orange. Let's see who comes out on the top.
We all know Bayern Munich midfielder Julian Green has some dribbling skills, but can he compete with an 11-year-old freestyler?
The U.S. international was challenged to juggle a roll of tape, paper towels and an orange by Jonathan of Football Jugglerz.
Check out the video below to see how Green performed against the youngster!
