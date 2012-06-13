Bayern: No summer exit for striker Gomez

Gomez arrived in 2009 for a German club record fee of £28.5 million from VfB Stuttgart.

Despite making a slow start to life with the Bavarian side, the 26-year-old was in scintillating form last season, netting 41 goals in 52 games in all competitions.

Nerlinger is adamant that Gomez will not be leaving the club during the transfer window, but is keen to add reinforcements as they prepare to lose Ivica Olic to Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg.

"We have a certain situation. Ivica Olic will join VfL Wolfsburg and therefore we will need to have more strength in depth," Nerlinger told Bild.

"We also have to consider there has been a UEFA Euro tournament taking place [with many players of the club's first team squad in regular action].

"Any of our coming transfers should cast no doubt on Mario Gomez's future. Mario Gomez is a top quality player.

"We will not be forgetting the goals he scored for us in the league and in the UEFA Champions League. We are totally convinced of the quality of Mario.

"We have also expressed that in signing a new contract with him until June 2016 lately."