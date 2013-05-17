Bayern sell out Allianz for cup final screening

Tickets for the all-German final at Wembley stadium sold out in six hours.

"The queue, which started at 22:00 last night extended for more than 400 metres," the club said in a statement, announcing there were no more seats available. "Six hours later the tickets were sold out."

Bayern, who won their 23rd German league title weeks ago, are seeking a treble this season. They face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final on June 1.