'Jude Bellingham playing in his Dortmund role would unlock England': Former Three Lions midfielder implores Gareth Southgate for system change
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham would be better served playing in a deeper role for England, claims Darren Anderton
Former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton has called in England boss Gareth Southgate to play in a deeper role.
England are set to face off against Switzerland on Friday afternoon in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal. Even though the Three Lions have made it to this part of the tournament, question marks linger over their style of play and overall impetus.
England topped their group but have only managed one win in 90 minutes in the competition. All the star names have been performing below standard, and even Jude Bellingham has had his share of critics.
The Real Madrid star scored the winner in England’s opening group stage game against Serbia and saved them in extra-time against Slovakia with a stunning overhead kick.
But beyond the moments of brillance, his performances have been tepid.
Now Anderton, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo via WhatBonusCode, has said that Bellingham would be more effective playing in the centre of midfield rather than a No.10.
It would be a call back to the 21-year-old’s days at Borussia Dortmund where he played as in a pivot and was given the freedom to push forward.
Anderton said: “Does Bellingham look a little tired from the sheer quantity of games he has played this season? Possibly, but I think he’s a young boy and he’s fine.
"The problem is that a lot of the players are very low on confidence and even a player like that who is very strong-willed and has a lot of belief in his own ability, we’re a team playing nowhere as well as we should be doing which makes it difficult for those players to do the things that they’re good at.
“I would put [Phil] Foden in the 10 and you have to build the team around him. I know everyone is talking about Bellingham, but Bellingham has not played well the last couple of games. He can play box-to-box with the energy he has got, and he can do everything, so let him go and play alongside Rice and let him have that freedom.”
