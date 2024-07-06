'Jude Bellingham playing in his Dortmund role would unlock England': Former Three Lions midfielder implores Gareth Southgate for system change

By
published

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham would be better served playing in a deeper role for England, claims Darren Anderton

England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice looking disappointed after their side's draw with Denmark.
England's Jude Bellingham has scored two goals so far this tournament (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton has called in England boss Gareth Southgate to play in a deeper role. 

England are set to face off against Switzerland on Friday afternoon in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal. Even though the Three Lions have made it to this part of the tournament, question marks linger over their style of play and overall impetus. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.