Better at Old Trafford, prolific against Arsenal - Rooney's record in Opta numbers

Wayne Rooney has become the highest goalscorer in Manchester United's history, breaking Bobby Charlton's record.

The United captain has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Club World Cup during his 12-and-a-half years at Old Trafford.

Now, he holds the club's outright goalscoring record, which had been held by Charlton since he left in 1973.

Here, we look at Opta data to review the best stats from Rooney's record-breaking haul of 250 goals.



180 – Rooney's record-breaking goals tally has included 180 in the Premier League. Charlton, meanwhile, scored 199 of his in league play.



39 – Rooney has scored 39 times in European competition – a club record achieved in November when he surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy.



141 – The United captain has performed better in the second half of games, with 141 goals coming after the break, compared to 109 before.



11 – Eleven of Rooney's goals for the club have come in stoppage-time.



136 – He has struck 136 times at Old Trafford and on 106 occasions at away grounds. Eight of his haul have been scored at neutral venues.



14 – Aston Villa have been Rooney's favourite opponents – he has 14 goals against them, followed by Newcastle United (13).



12 – Rooney has also scored an impressive 12 times against three teams – Arsenal, Fulham and West Ham, with Manchester City (11) next on the list.



213 – A huge proportion (85 per cent) of Rooney's goals have come from inside the penalty area, with 213 in the box and 37 from outside.



193 – Right-footed strikes have been most common, with 193 of his goals scored with his favoured foot.



30 – Rooney has scored more headers (30) than he has left-footed goals (27) for United.



27 – Rooney's best goalscoring season in the Premier League saw him net 27 goals from 34 games in 2011-12.



8 – His worst top-flight return for United in a completed season was last campaign (2015-16), when he scored just eight in 28 appearances.



22 – Rooney has scored 22 goals in the FA Cup for United, compared to just five in the League Cup.



1 – Rooney's huge United tally also has a competition contributing just one goal - the Community Shield (scored against Chelsea in 2009).