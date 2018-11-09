The big Friday Premier League quiz

Tired of your mates recycling the same old football trivia questions from years gone by?

Bring them bang up-to-date and get them guessing with our Opta-powered Premier League quiz.

All the answers are at the bottom of the page, so you can claim the high ground when it comes to statistical knowledge!

1. Who is the only player to have scored more Premier League goals in London derbies for Tottenham – who visit Crystal Palace on Saturday – than Harry Kane (24)?

2. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have won all eight home Premier League games against newly promoted teams as they prepare to host Fulham on Sunday. How many goals have they scored in those games?

3. Ahead of their clash on Sunday, when was the last time Wolves defeated Arsenal in any competition?

4. If Chelsea avoid defeat against Everton, Maurizio Sarri will set a new record for the longest unbeaten start in the Premier League by a manager with 12 games. Whose record will he break?

5. Manchester City have not lost any of their past 53 Premier League games against sides starting the day outside the top four. Who was the last team to inflict such a defeat on City, who host seventh-place Manchester United in the derby on Sunday?

Answers:

1. Teddy Sheringham (32). Kane is joint-second with Jermain Defoe.

2. 25. And they have conceded just three.

3. September 1979. Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 19 meetings (W16, D3) with Wolves.

4. Former Nottingham Forest boss Frank Clark (11 games in 1994).

5. Everton (4-0 in January 2017).