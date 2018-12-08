Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores final appeal rejected by CAS

Boca Juniors have had their bid to be awarded the Copa Libertadores title rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Copa Libertadores final second leg – which was postponed after Boca's bus was attacked on the way to the original fixture on November 24 – will finally take place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

However, Boca confirmed on Friday that, having had an initial appeal rejected by CONMEBOL, they would take their case to CAS, claiming that they should be awarded the trophy without playing in the rearranged Superclasico against their arch rivals.

But, in a statement issued on Saturday, CAS confirmed that it has denied Boca's appeal, and the second leg will take place as planned.

"CAS has dismissed the urgent request for provisional measures presented by Boca Juniors, who requested the suspension of the second leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018," the statement read.

The first leg between the two, which was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch before taking place on November 11, finished 2-2.