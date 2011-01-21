Bologna back in crisis as president quits

Massimo Zanetti, a coffee magnate, had helped salvage Bologna last month when his consortium bought the club from previous owners who had struggled to pay wages and taxes.

Bologna were deducted a total of three points for the payments problems and dropped down to 16th but the future had looked rosier with Zanetti in charge until the latest developments.

"It is with deep regret that... I am forced to resign as president and from the board of our glorious club," Zanetti said in a statement.

Media reports said a disagreement over a choice of chief executive had caused the resignation but that the remaining members of the consortium would continue to run the club.