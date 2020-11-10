Brazil reveal new kits ahead of 2021 Copa America
The Nike home kit is inspired by the shirts worn by Brazil's legendary 1970 World Cup winners
Nike have officially revealed the brand new Brazil home and away shirt, a whole six months after they had originally been scheduled for release.
Brazil had been set to wear their new threads at the 2020 Copa America, hosted jointly by Colombia and Argentina. But, following the global pandemic, that tournament, and the kit release date, were both pushed back.
Brazil will be looking to defend their title, having won the 2019 Copa America, their ninth title. They will face tough competition, however, with Lionel Messi's Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Peru among the other favourites.
As ever, Brazil's new home shirt is gloriously yellow, with green collar and cuffs. The shirt pays homage to Brazil's 1970 World Cup win, 50 years ago this year. The design for the latest kit is inspired by the shirts worn by the likes of Pele, Jairzinho, Tostao, Rivelino and Carlos Alberto on their way to victory in the final.
Similar to the home kit, which features a flag-inspired detail on the collar and cuffs, Brazil's new away kit also bears a flag-inspired motif in the material. The Brazil kits also feature the new confederation badge design, as unveiled in April 2019.
The new shirt is available to order from Nike.com in the coming days.
