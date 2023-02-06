BREAKING: Jesse Marsch sacked by Leeds United, according to reports
Leeds United have parted ways with Jesse Marsch, after a year of the American in the job
Leeds United have parted with manager Jesse Marsch.
The 49-year-old leaves the Peacocks 17th in the Premier League after almost a whole Premier League season in charge – he took over last year from Marcelo Bielsa and has managed 37 games in the English top flight, with a win percentage of 29%.
Leeds are winless since before the World Cup. In consecutive fixtures, they came from behind against Liverpool and Bournemouth to capture six points but have failed to win again since November.
The American helped Leeds to safety last season, winning on the final day of the season against Brentford and capping off survival in the Premier League. Over the summer and January's transfer window, he has overseen a revolution of the playing squad, too.
The likes of Brendan Aaronson, Tyler Adams and the on-loan Weston McKennie have all been brought in to make a US-based contingent in Yorkshire under Marsch, who had to rebuild after the sales of key stars Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips last season. The likes of Georginio Rutter, Marc Roca, Wilfried Gnonto and Max Wober have also been brought into Elland Road over the past year.
Marsch arrived at Leeds following a stint at RB Leipzig, where he sacked months into his tenure. Before that, he was at Red Bull affiliate clubs Salzburg and New York, where he was more successful, winning two Austrian Bundesligas with the former and two MLS Supporters' Shields with the latter.
Leeds now face Manchester United twice in four days in the Premier League and will play the winner of Fulham and Sunderland in the FA Cup fifth round.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
