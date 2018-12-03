BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal, Spurs charged by FA after derby fracas

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been charged with failing to control their players during Sunday's north London derby by the Football Association (FA).

The charge relates to events in the aftermath of Eric Dier's goal for Spurs during the first half of a match where Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners.

England midfielder Dier headed in Christian Eriksen's free-kick to make the score 1-1 and ran off with a finger to his lips – making the "shush" gesture in the direction of the home supporters.

Tottenham's celebrations also took place in close proximity to the area of the touchline used for warm-ups by Arsenal's substitutes, some of whom took exception.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged following their game yesterday [02/12/18]. It is alleged that in the 32nd minute, they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Both clubs have until 6pm on 06/12/18 to respond to the charge. December 3, 2018

The result was a flashpoint involving both sets of players, with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino running down the touchline to try and act as peacemaker.

A statement issued by the FA read: "Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged following their game yesterday.

"It is alleged that in the 32nd minute, they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Both clubs have until 18:00 GMT this Thursday to respond to the charge, which adds to the fallout from a Premier League game that was played out in a highly charged atmosphere.