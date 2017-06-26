BREAKING NEWS: De Boer appointed new Palace boss

Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that the former Ajax and Inter boss has signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

The Dutchman succeeds Sam Allardyce at Palace, with the former West Ham boss having resigned his position after helping the Eagles retain their top-flight status.

De Boer was dismissed as Inter boss in November after just three months at San Siro, but now returns to management with Palace.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace," De Boer said.

"It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base.

"This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."

The 47-year-old, who represented Netherlands on 112 occasions, was previously in charge of Ajax between 2010 and 2016, leading the club to four consecutive Eredivisie titles.

The likes of Claudio Ranieri, Marco Silva and Garry Monk - who have all since been appointed elsewhere - had previously been linked with the post.

Chairman Steve Parish added: "We have undertaken a thorough interview process to ensure we are in a position to appoint a manager of the calibre and experience that Frank brings with him.

"I am pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace and I know he cannot wait to get started and prepare for our record breaking fifth season in the top flight."