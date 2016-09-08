BREAKING NEWS: FIFA rejects Madrid, Atletico transfer ban appeals
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be unable to register players for the next two transfer windows after FIFA rejected their appeals.
FIFA has rejected appeals from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid against transfer bans, meaning the LaLiga clubs will be barred from registering players for the next two transfer windows.
