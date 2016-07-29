BREAKING NEWS: Schweinsteiger retires from Germany duty

Bastian Schweinsteiger has retired from international duty after Germany's semi-final elimination at Euro 2016.

The Manchester United midfielder made his international debut against Hungary in June 2004 and has since gone on to become an influential member of the international team, earning 120 caps.

Schweinsteiger's crowning moment in a Germany shirt came at the 2014 World Cup when Die Mannschaft were 1-0 victors after extra-time in the final against Argentina in Brazil.